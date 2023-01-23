On the 22nd, in the final round of Group B of the 2023 U20 Men’s World Men’s Ice Championships held in Reykjavik, Iceland, the Chinese team defeated the Chinese Taipei team 8:2, thus winning the championship with five victories. The champion will be promoted to Group A of the second division.

Previously, the Chinese team defeated the Belgium team, Mexico team, Serbia team and the host team Iceland. According to the rules of the competition, only the team with the highest points can be promoted, so this game is very critical for the Chinese team.

In the eighth minute after the start of the game, Wei Ziyao of the Chinese team scored with the assist of Hu Jiahao; then Liu Zihao scored and the Chinese team led 2:0.

Entering the second quarter, the Chinese team blossomed a lot. Hu Jiahao, Li Mingshenhao, Lu Zhiyi, and Li Zhichen each contributed a goal. The Chinese team ended the second quarter with a significant advantage of 6:0.

In the third quarter, the Chinese Taipei team scored two goals, but the Chinese team maintained a good state. Ma Sicheng and Wei Ziyao scored one goal each; in the end, the Chinese team won the championship with 8:2 and successfully promoted to Group A of the second division.

This is the first time that the Chinese team has been promoted to Group A of the U20 Men’s Ice World Championships since the implementation of the new grouping rules by the IIHF in 2011.

