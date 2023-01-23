Dior recently released the 2023-2024 winter men’s collection in Paris, showing 59 sets of new clothing and accessories created by men’s creative director Kim Jones. Inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s first Dior fashion series, it presents changes, rhythms, flexibility and smoothness For the creation of the core winter collection. Celebrities including newly announced ambassadors Jimin, David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Robert Pattinson, Gwendoline Christie and Eddie Redmayne attended the show.

“The cycle of a fashion house is one of rebirth and rebirth, just like the cycle of fashion itself. The present and the future always have the shadow of history, and Dior No exception.In this series, we hope to explore the brand’s Dior Rebirth after the death of Mr., and in his desired successor Yves Saint Laurent The subordinates regained their vitality and used the “Wasteland” The Waste Land“The imagination and themes in “, reproduce the scenes in literary works. It is a world of old and new, constantly shifting and changing. “- Kim Jones

Sixty-five years ago, on January 30, 1958, Yves Saint Laurent revolutionized the fashion world once again with the launch of the first Dior collection. The 1958 spring/summer collection became the source of inspiration for Kim Jones’ collections this season, combining menswear history with masculine and feminine elements, combining traditional British tailoring techniques with haute couture tailleur (suit). Integrating movement, modernity, utility and versatility, sophistication is distilled into garments that blend formal and casual. The soft outline, added with radian curve and plasticity, combines different elements to show endless changes, presenting different styles according to the wearer’s personality. The simple style in the series seems to blend inadvertently, but the precise and delicate design ingenuity is hidden behind it.

Several pieces this season are directly reworked and improved upon from historic archives: Yves Saint Laurent’s Paris sailor suit, reworked in cavalry twill for a loose fit that translates into a slim fisherman’s blouse; the off-the-shoulder Acacias Tailoring takes on a slouchy vibe in masculine wool suiting, revisiting new cuts and classics. On the contrary, the newly designed pieces are refreshing, including three-dimensional printed shoes and boots, and typical nautical wind performance jackets, extending the brand’s exquisite craftsmanship to unprecedented fashion areas. The bag style focuses on the low-key, elegant and precise design spirit. The box-shaped design created by Vernis removes redundant decorations and echoes the modern minimalist style advocated by Yves Saint Laurent.