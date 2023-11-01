Messi wins the Ballon d’Or 2023 – EntornoInteligente

WHAT WE KNOW

This Monday, October 30, the 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or award took place, which is presented by France Football magazine. The 2023 Ballon d’Or crowned the two best players in the world: Lionel Messi in the men’s category and Aitana Bonmatí in the women’s category. By winning the award, Lionel Messi – winner of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – added eight Ballon d’Or awards to his record, which further establishes him as the top winner of this award. Behind him is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d’Or five times. Aitana Bonmatí had spectacular participations with Spain and Barcelona in the 2022/2023 season, teams with which, among other things, she won the Women’s World Cup in Australia-New Zealand and the Women’s Champions League, respectively.

Lionel Messi with the 2023 Ballon d’Or in his hands. (Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aitana Bonmatí lifts the 2023 Ballon d’Or. (Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Who are the players who have won the most Ballon d’Ors in history?

Messi has already made history again. He expanded his absolute record and there are few doubts left, with the record of most Ballon d’Ors and a World Cup in tow – in addition to almost countless distinctions and football milestones – that he is the best player in history.

In 2023 Messi won the prize awarded by the magazine again France Football in a delivery in which few people were concerned about who deserved it. His biggest rival was Erling Haaland, the Norwegian who won the treble with Manchester City in his debut season at the English club, but without even having competed in the World Cup in Qatar.

A legendary photo: the world cup winners at the ceremony

Inter Miami’s Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his trophy and his children (below), and with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, Inter Milan’s Argentine forward Lautaro Martínez and Manchester City’s Argentine forward Julián Álvarez during the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Congratulations among the winners

Listen to the original audio of the greeting between Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi with their respective awards.

Messi remembers Maradona upon receiving the 2023 Ballon d’Or: “Happy birthday, Diego”

Messi won a new Ballon d’Or and remembered Maradona 0:33

Lionel Messi established himself as the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or this Monday in the men’s category. With this award, the Argentine star reached eight Ballon d’Or awards in history.

After receiving the award, Messi thanked multiple people in his speech, from family to teammates. But there was someone else whom he remembered: Diego Armando Maradona.

October 30 is Maradona’s birthday, so today he would be turning 63 years old. For this reason, Messi remembered the 1986 World Cup champion:

«To finish, I want to make the last mention of Diego. Today is his birthday, so I think there is no better place to wish him a happy birthday, surrounded by players, coaches, people who like football like he did. So, wherever you are, happy birthday, Diego. This is also for you, I share it with you and with all of Argentina,” Messi said at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

They were the 10 best players in the world in the 2023 Ballon d’Or

The Argentine Lionel Messi took home his eighth Ballon d’Or this Monday after the 2022/2023 season that saw him crowned world champion with Argentina.

With Messi in first place in the 2023 Ballon d’Or, who else entered the top 10? Here is the complete list:

Lionel Messi (Argentina, 36 years old) Erling Haaland (Norway, 23 years old) Kylian Mbappé (France, 24 years old) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, 32 years old) Rodri (Spain, 27 years old) Vinicius Jr. (Brazil, 23 years old) Julián Álvarez (Argentina, 23 years old) Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, 24 years old) Bernardo Silva (Portugal, 29 years old) Luka Modric (Croatia, 38 years old)

How many Ballon d’Ors has Lionel Messi won and what did he do in those seasons?

It is clear that Lionel Messi has nothing left to win. His titles and his consecration as world champion make this clear. He is also the footballer who has won the most titles in history. And when it comes to the individual trophy that all footballers aspire to have, it must be said that he broke all records: he already has eight Ballon d’Or awards. This number of awards makes him the biggest winner in the history of the magazine’s awards. France FootballThe most recent was obtained this October 30 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in the city of Paris in a gala full of sports celebrities. Click here to take a look at the eight times Messi won this award.

Lionel Messi wins the 2023 Ballon d’Or, bringing his total to 8 of these awards

Messi thanks his family, friends and fans after receiving the 2023 Ballon d’Or. (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Argentine star Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or this Monday, making his total of eight of these awards.

«I don’t want to forget Haaland, Kylian, they had an incredible year. I have no doubt that in the coming years they will win this award,” Messi said during the award ceremony.

