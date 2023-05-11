Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: The biggest enemy of the Kurds is the PKK – Current News

AND PartyShortly before the election, field work continues. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Antalya‘and East ve Southeast Anatolian met with business people and opinion leaders. Speaking here, Çavuşoğlu said that the people living in the country for years in certain circles Turkish–Kurd He said he was trying to separate. Expressing that he believes in the foresight and foresight of people from the East and Southeast, Çavuşoğlu said, “We should not forget these things. Everyone is a first-class citizen in this land of the homeland.

“What did the PKK give other than persecution?”

Talking about the investments made in these regions, Minister Çavuşoğlu said, “What has the PKK, which claims to defend the rights of our Kurdish brothers, ever give to this cherished people? What has it given other than persecution? What has it given other than abducting your children into the mountains by force or threats, confiscating your property and animals? Sabotaging public services. “Now, they drown in the tears of mothers from other provinces in Diyarbakir, and they will drown. Our young girls and children are taken to the mountains and deceived. Some of them escaped, some were killed while fleeing. Some of them could not stand the pressure of their mothers and were sent by the PKK. Yurt” There are the same things outside. In some countries, he says that he will go to the workplaces of our brothers who went abroad with the connivance of the local authorities and pay tribute. They beat those who do not and cannot pay, they burn their shops. What did he do other than kill people?” said.

“My Kurdish people have woken up”

Mentioning that the terrorist organization intended the lives and blood of innocent people, regardless of children or old age, Çavuşoğlu said:

“Once, they opened fire on the Kurdish people to make the state feel guilty. They started terrorist attacks to make the Southeast insecure, uninvested and unemployed. Let them take people to the mountains, not work, food and investment. My Kurdish people have now awakened. They saw the prosperity of the country. The Kurdish people saw the stability of the region and what the peace of the region meant. Public officials were avoiding going to those regions because there was no security. They came to us and wanted torpedoes. Businessmen did not enter the tenders. Some foreign powers saw our Kurdish brothers as pawns in their own big strategic game and they continue to see them. That’s why they support the PKK. YPG/PKK That’s why you support it. 300 thousand of our Kurdish brothers came to Turkey. These YPGof, PKKCan he return to the area controlled by ? No. Because the PKK does not want it. These are the faithful, conservative, anti-terrorist Kurds. Many Germanyfled to. They come to us often. The Syrian Kurdish National Coalition talks about the PKK’s persecution of the Kurds. Kurds should have a place in Syria. For the first time, with our indoctrination, the Kurdish identity began to be recognized in Syria.”

“Don’t forget what they did to our Kurdish brothers”

Emphasizing that terrorist organizations are also persecuting Kurds in Iraq, Çavuşoğlu said, “To weaken Erbil. They are doing everything to keep our Kurdish brothers under pressure. They have captured Sulaymaniyah. They are persecuting the Kurds. worst enemy PKK’is. We will continue to support our Kurdish brothers there, as in Turkey,” he said. Stating that Turkey does not have the luxury of going back to the past, Çavuşoğlu said:

“Weird videos from politicians and candidates to separate the seed even in the political environment. I am Kurd, I am Alevi, I am Turkish, I am this. What if anyone asks you? Be proud of your Turkishness if you are Turkish, be proud of your Kurdishness if you are Kurdish, You can also be a Yörük, but this is in politics. These are the elements that unite Turkey. These are our riches. They are trying to divide it. We have not forgotten what this mentality did to our Kurdish brothers in the past. We cannot forget those atrocities and dark days. If we forget, it will be repeated. It should not be repeated. Turkey has no luxury to return to its distinctions of being Kurdish, Turkish, Arab or Alevi.”

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu‘nun RussiaStating that he made statements that he would impose sanctions on Turkey, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that this country is an important market in tourism and agriculture.

Reminding that Turkey buys natural gas from Russia, Çavuşoğlu said, “What will Turkey’s interest be from sanctions? Tell me. Yes, we know, they designed you, they construct it, they use it. Those countries you want to benefit from use it. Also with the PKK. FETOAnd they brought you together. We know this. But are you that blind to the country’s interests? Or are you in treason?” he said.

