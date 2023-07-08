Mexican oil platform fire severely damages production capacity- Business Times

Two dead and one missing in Mexico oil platform fire The picture shows the schematic diagram of the oil platform.Photo / Associated Press

Two people were killed and one missing after a fire broke out on a Pemex oil platform off the southern Gulf of Mexico early this morning.

Pemex said on Twitter that all other employees had been evacuated and that oil production had been severely affected by the fire, Reuters reported.

Videos circulated on social media showed the large platform and its intersecting pipelines engulfed in flames as nearby ships tried to hose down the flames.

The offshore platform is located in the Cantarell Field, which used to be one of the most prolific oil fields in the world.

Six people were injured in the fire, which started on the Nohoch-A platform and spread to a compression platform, Pemex said earlier in the day.

“Our technicians are working on how to repair pipelines, strings, and other operations to repair the platform,” Pemex said in another tweet.

“We continue to make it a priority to find this person and find ways to restart regional activities because Nojochi is very important,” Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said.

Pemex said in a statement this morning that 321 of the 328 people working on the offshore platform were successfully evacuated.

