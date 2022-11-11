There is only one star left in the Marca. This was stated by the Michelin Guide Italy 2023, which anticipated all starred and multi-starred restaurants for the new year. And in the Treviso area the only confirmation is that of the opitergino Gellius, the restaurant-museum of chef Alessandro Breda where the star has been shining continuously since 2005.

That of the Gellius is the only one left, since the star of the Feva di Castelfranco, which chef Nicola Dinato had embroidered on the jacket since 2015, went out instead – but it is safe to bet that it is a momentary phase. confirmation for the Castellano restaurant, opened in 2011 and immediately imposed for courage and foresight, which is paired with that suffered by Zanze XVI of Venice, Dinato himself and his partner Nicola Possagnolo, where the star had arrived last year.

In compliance with the unquestionable judgment expressed by the strict inspectors of the “red” and the exceptional quality level of the Gellius, one wonders if the province of Treviso is really devoid of other “stellable” excellences.



And even without mentioning names (which will soon indicate all the other guides that will be presented in the coming weeks), the answer is definitely no. Which is not a parochial opposition or dictated by pride, nor a purely numerical comparison with the starred and multi-starred restaurants of the other Venetian provinces (3 in Padua, 4 in Belluno, 7 in Vicenza and 8 in Verona and Venice). It is the consideration of a constant commitment and courageous choices, of economic and human investments, of the stories of great restaurants and of the passions of young and talented experiences. And also the realization that the brand continues to hover the reputation of a static reality and little inclined to innovation, but where instead, especially in the last and not simple years, there is no lack of resourcefulness, creativity and audacity that make the difference between a good meal and a great experience.