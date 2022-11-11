Evaluations, waivers and revelations. If Udinese expected on Saturday for the super match of 15 against Napoli will not be able to present itself in full force at the Maradona, it is also because the Juventus staff on the one hand, and the Destiny Udogie agent on the other, have definitively quashed the remaining hopes. to find Rodrigo Becao on the center right of the Juventus defense and the under-21 national team on the left wing.

It is true that the greatest hopes were linked above all to Becao, but when yesterday the rumors of a possible recovery in extremis began to circulate also for Udogie, then all the attention immediately shifted to the afternoon session of Bruseschi, where hope fed the ‘wait. Instead, it took little to understand that neither Becao nor Udogie will be in the game tomorrow, exactly like that Jean-Victor Makengo who, before the Spezia, had personally announced on Instagram his goodbye in January 2023, due to a tendon problem.

In the case of Becao, the white flag was raised after yet another reconciliation of the coaching staff with the defender.

The parties preferred to continue in the conservative management, without therefore wanting to risk a relapse on the right flexor healed from the strain reported last October 16 at the Olimpico with Lazio. And to think that Becao had also undergone treatments in the hyperbaric chamber to speed up his recovery, with a great desire to be in Naples.

On behalf of Udogie, however, his agent Stefano Antonelli took care of wiping out all hope. “Destiny will not play in Naples on Saturday, you have a little resentment against the flexors”, yesterday declared the prosecutor to “Radio Crc”, a broadcaster that is always attentive to Neapolitan issues. Not that Andrea Sottil expected miracles, but keeping Becao and Udogie under close observation in the last training sessions, the Juventus coach still had more than a few hopes.

Hope that now must be placed only in Bram Nuytinck, who also trained yesterday apart after the blow to the knee that forced him to be replaced with 11 ‘from the end on Tuesday in La Spezia. In the market of percentages, yesterday the Dutchman recovered 20 percent compared to Wednesday, but he still remains at 50: between today and tomorrow the decision.

In the face of the absences, Sottil yesterday planned the Maradona match by relying on certain available players, making it clear to Sandi Lovric that he will be in the eleven in the median, where Lazar Samardzic has greatly increased his percentages as a starter.

The runoff of the German is with “Tucu” Pereyra, to whom Sottil could use in the median, the one with Walace in front of the defense, if the coach decides to start with Kingsley Ehizibue on the right wing, raising Enzo Ebosse on the left one. This last solution, however, refers to the use of Nuytinck in defense, as with the Spezia.

In the event that Pereyra plays outside on the left, with Ebosse behind him in defense due to the absence of Nuytinck as seen with Lecce, Samardzic would be the other midfielder along with Lovric. In attack, the latter speak of a charged Gerard Deulofeu, like Beto.