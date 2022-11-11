Home World Tonga, 7.1 magnitude earthquake at sea: “Tsunami risk”
World

Tonga, 7.1 magnitude earthquake at sea: “Tsunami risk”

by admin
Tonga, 7.1 magnitude earthquake at sea: “Tsunami risk”

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Tonga archipelago, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was at sea.
A tsunami warning has been issued for American Samoa by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC): dangerous tsunami waves are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Niue and Tonga, the center explains.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. On January 15, 2022, an eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano devastated the Tonga archipelago. The eruption triggered a tsunami that pushed as far as the Caribbean and generated waves in the atmosphere that traveled several times around our planet.

See also  Xi Jinping's Sichuan inspection once again emphasized the reasons for food security experts | food security | Chinese grain | Chinese rice bowl | Russian-Ukrainian war | | China

You may also like

Ukraine war: 4 things to watch as Russian...

Chinese companies blocked by Covid-19 return to travel...

The “canary” of the US economy is about...

Israel, Herzog will give Netanyahu the task to...

Amazonia, the directors of the forest: the indigenous...

Inflation, Brussels revises its forecasts upwards: prices will...

Apple helps Chinese censorship: limited the AirDrop function...

Spectators kidnapped by Ukrainians: the theatrical show that...

US midterm elections 2022: The history-making elector and...

Midterm Usa, Georgia decisive for the Senate. A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy