A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Tonga archipelago, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was at sea.

A tsunami warning has been issued for American Samoa by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC): dangerous tsunami waves are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Niue and Tonga, the center explains.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. On January 15, 2022, an eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano devastated the Tonga archipelago. The eruption triggered a tsunami that pushed as far as the Caribbean and generated waves in the atmosphere that traveled several times around our planet.