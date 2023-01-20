The traffic accident suffered by the press team of the Governorate of Cesar and that it left two dead would have occurred for a micro sleep suffered by the driver of the truck when he was traveling, at noon on Wednesday, on a road in the corregimiento of Casacará, jurisdiction of Codazziwhere he collided with a tree.

That is the hypothesis given by the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis Exberto Leon Rodriguezin a statement that he gave to the different media.

“Apparently it was a microsleep, it is quite a strong, heavy hour, we all know the characteristics of our roads that despite the fact that they are very good, in any case, on the straight, the issue is a bit difficult and this type of situation is frequently generated. ”Leon Rodriguez said.

The press officer of the Government of Cesar died in the accident, Rosa Rosa Quintero and the audiovisual producer Jairo Bolivar Araujo.

THE INJURED

On the other hand, the Hospital Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar reported that the four injured are in stable health conditions.

Journalist Jorge Laporte is aware with right femur fracture, with favorable evolution and will undergo surgery to correct the fracture.

The cameraman Jayder Santana He presents a moderate head injury, fracture of the ulna and radius of the right arm, his condition is stable and he is under surveillance in the Intensive Care Unit.

Driver William Vega He is affected with a moderate head injury and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Finally, the audiovisual producer Jorge Giraldo, who did not present fractures, was discharged.