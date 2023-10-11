Migrant accused of murder in Paz de Ariporo goes to prison – news

Around 200 performing artists, from 15 groups from Casanare, Meta and Arauca; They will be performing at the Guadalupe Theater Festival, which starts this October 31 in Yopal; with free access for the entire population. It is organized by the Guadalupe Corporation, with the support of local organizations and citizens in general.

The festival will feature a varied program of plays, from children’s to comedy and absurd theater; thanks to the participation of independent groups from neighboring departments such as Teatro Yoseft (Villavicencio), Teatro Salibón (Fortul), Garaje D’ Sueños and Pro Acto (Arauca); and for Casanare: Corporación Teatro Origen, Escena Viva, Arché, Colectivo Guadalupe and Alas de Colibrí (Yopal); Teatro Vivo de Monterrey and El Duende de Nunchía.

The theater seedbeds of several schools and groups born from the public workshops that the Corporation has promoted this year will also be debuting; so there will be a wide range of entertainment for children, young people and adults.

It is a cultural meeting organized independently and with very little support from the government area, but it has been carried out with donations and the spaces provided by local media. For this reason, the organizers, who are a group of young SENA apprentices, call for the solidarity of the community in general, to make voluntary contributions (Nequi: 3043703962) and support this project.

On the other hand, the official design of the festival poster, donated by Piragauta Studio, is already being rolled out on social networks; Therefore, confirmation from the sponsors is awaited.

Source: Guadalupe Corporation

