The arrival is scheduled for the early morning, at the Nuremberg pier in Messina. These are the 104 migrants on board the Monte Cimone patrol vessel of the Guardia di Finanza. The migrants were part of a larger group of 489 people who were on a boat, which departed from Libya, rescued by Coast Guard patrol boats south of Porto Palo. The refugees were then divided into several naval units: 180 people at the port of Augusta, 205 in Catania and 104 in Messina.