Inter on Thuram, there is an offer: the negotiation with Borussia Monchengladbach

Inter on Thuram, there is an offer: the negotiation with Borussia Monchengladbach

A summit with the agents in which the proposal will be presented has been set for January. The French striker, born in Parma, is taking time for now but is thinking about Italy…

Sunday will already be 2023 and, after the toast, everything around Marcus Thuram will change: new horizons, decisive choices and just six months to make the rounds of greetings in Moenchegladbach, the city in the Rhineland where he has become a coveted striker by the European elite . From 1 January the very perspective from which Thuram looks at the future changes: even if the boy has inherited a certain allergy to haste from his father Lilian, even if he wants to choose his residence for the next few years with all the calm in the world, the regulations allow him however to sign immediately for one of the many teams that claim him. A change of scenario that requires an acceleration of every possible negotiation and for this reason Inter have decided to move on to phase 2.

