On the Geo Barents “no request for political asylum has been signed, because no request is filled out on the boat. The refugees have been informed about their rights” and “they decide later whether to do it and whether to present a request to the Police Headquarters, then we will see the outcome”. Juan Matias Gilhead of mission of Médecins Sans Frontières, opens the first battlefront with the Interior Ministry a few hours after the publication of the immigration decree in the Official Gazette.