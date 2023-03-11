Home News Miguel Ángel López, stage winner in Vuelta al Tolima
Miguel Ángel López, stage winner in Vuelta al Tolima

Miguel Ángel López, stage winner in Vuelta al Tolima

The third stage of the Vuelta al Tolima was won by Miguel Ángel López from Team Medellín, after a 128.6-kilometer journey between Ibagué and Fresno. In the general classification, Rodrigo Contreras is the leader, followed by ‘Supermán’ at 11 seconds and Sebastián Castaño appears in third place at 19 seconds. Today the fourth section of the Tolimense round will be held, with a short 49-kilometre journey, starting in Lleida and ending in the municipality of Santa Isabel.

