The national rugby team was beaten 29-17 by Wales on the penultimate day of the Six Nations tournament. It was the only match in which both teams had a good chance of winning: a sort of play-off for the last place in the standings (and therefore for the award of the wooden spoon). Wales won, which thus goes to the penultimate place with 5 points and leaves last to Italy, which remained stationary at 1 point.

After the good performances shown in the three previous defeats, Italy disappointed expectations precisely in the decisive match by committing too many mistakes and some ingenuity that marked them from the beginning. In the ninth minute of the game she was already down by 10 points and from there she was no longer able to recover, despite the efforts made in the last quarter of an hour. They were also twice temporarily down a player following yellow cards given to Lorenzo Cannone and Pierre Bruno.

The final day of the Six Nations will take place next weekend. To avoid the eighteenth wooden spoon in 23 years of participation, Italy can only beat Scotland (currently runners-up) in Edinburgh with the attacking bonus (at least 4 tries) and hope Wales lose against France.