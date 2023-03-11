WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that several abstracts containing data from its dermatology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting held May 17-21 March 2023 in New Orleans.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one. Contacts Media

Catalina Loveman +1 302 498 6171 [email protected] Investors

Christine Chiou +1 302 274 4773 [email protected]