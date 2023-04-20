Milan-Cortina: That is, we trust everything will be ready in time – Veneto

news-txt”>

“What I saw here is a clear explanation of the status of all the projects, so we are confident that they will go ahead and that everything is in place by the time of the Games. Italy and the Regions involved have such experience in organizing sporting events top-level winter sports that I think our confidence is well justified”.

Thus Thomas Bach, president of the IOC. “We were impressed by the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics project, we saw a great commitment from all the authorities, at all levels – he added – we can’t wait, we are really confident about the Olympic Games”. (HANDLE).