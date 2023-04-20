Home » Milan-Cortina: That is, we trust everything will be ready in time – Veneto
News

Milan-Cortina: That is, we trust everything will be ready in time – Veneto

by admin
Milan-Cortina: That is, we trust everything will be ready in time – Veneto

Bach, ‘Great project, we are very confident about the Games’

news-txt”>

“What I saw here is a clear explanation of the status of all the projects, so we are confident that they will go ahead and that everything is in place by the time of the Games. Italy and the Regions involved have such experience in organizing sporting events top-level winter sports that I think our confidence is well justified”.
Thus Thomas Bach, president of the IOC. “We were impressed by the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics project, we saw a great commitment from all the authorities, at all levels – he added – we can’t wait, we are really confident about the Olympic Games”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy