Millions of people in the United States will receive a check for almost $1,000 on December 1, 2023

Millions of people in the United States will receive a check for almost $1,000 on December 1, 2023

Millions of Americans enrolled in the Supplemental Security Income Program (SSI) are set to receive their first disbursement of funds on Friday, December 1. This is the first of two scheduled payments for the month of December, with the second payment set for December 29.

The amount beneficiaries will receive depends on their individual circumstances. Those filing tax returns individually may receive up to $914 per month, while couples filing joint tax returns could receive up to $1,371. Additionally, essential individuals who provide care for SSI beneficiaries could receive up to $458 per month. To be eligible for these payments, recipients must be at least 65 years old, meet specific financial requirements, or have a disability that limits their daily activities for at least one year.

It’s important to note that SSI payments differ from retirement payments, which can also be received simultaneously. Both types of payments follow different schedules.

The December payments are also set to include an advance for the month of January, as January 1 is a holiday and December 30 and 31 fall on a weekend. This means that beneficiaries will receive two disbursements in December.

Those who are eligible for SSI payments are encouraged to be aware of the upcoming delivery schedule and to plan their finances accordingly. This assistance is vital for many individuals and families, and having access to this information in a timely manner can make a significant difference.

