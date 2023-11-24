D1 Lonato J5 /AS OTR vs Tambo: Tax collectors want to return to victory – Football in Togo

On the sidelines of the 5th chapter of D1 Lonato, AS OTR receives AS Tambo de Datcha this Saturday, November 25, 2023 on the JCA field at 3 p.m. The tax collectors will be keen to achieve a victory in this meeting after the 2-goal draw on the 4th day against Gbikinki.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

11th in the ranking with 5 points in 4 matches, AS OTR should aim to win this match which opposes it to Tambo to return to victory and glean a few places in the ranking. But the equation to be solved against Tambo will be very difficult, especially since the Spicy Arrows have never lost a match since the start of the season. For this commando mission against Tambo, coach Ametokodo Messan can ride on Bruno Avotor who scored a double in the last match against Gbikinki, Kossi Anika, Lucien Djassayo and Sewonou Koidjo in order to inflict a first defeat of the season on the Datcha club.

For its part, AS Tambo, 2nd in the standings with 10 points, 2 points behind leader Gomido, will want to string together another victory just to take the lead in the standings in the event of a misstep by Gomido. And the Spicy Arrows of Datcha seem to be confident because last season against AS OTR, Maurice Noutsoudje’s foals conceded a draw of 3 goals everywhere before winning after 2 goals to 0. To be able to achieve a new feat against the tax collectors , Tambo can rely on its gunner Folly Ekoue, Koffi Togbui or even Abdoulaye Hounze.

Even if Tambo is the favorite in this meeting, Yao Donné Sivanyo and his team should pay a lot of attention to this AS OTR team which can surprise at any time. AS OTR- Tambo is this Saturday, November 25 on the JCA grounds. The suspense remains.

D1 D5 (All matches start at 3 p.m. GMT)

Friday November 24, 2023

Doumbe vs Dyto (Kara)

Ac Barracuda vs Fc Espoir (Ablogamé)

Saturday November 25, 2023

As Binah vs Unisport (Kara)

Entente 2 vs Gomido (Gbossimé)

Gbikinti vs Asck (Sokode)

As Otr vs Tambo (JCA)

Sunday 26 Number 2023

Kakadl vs Asko(Kara)

Semassi vs Gbohloesu (Sokodé)

Share this: Facebook

X

