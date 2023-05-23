Millos, to take another step that brings him closer to qualifying in the South American

The road to the round of 16 of the South American Cup-2023 began to look shorter for Liga de Quito, Newell’s Old Boys, Millonarios, Universitario and Fortaleza, so winning for these clubs on the fourth date of the group stage will be Synonymous with land in sight.

The light blues, for Group F, face Uruguayan Peñarol tonight at El Campín, a cast that so far has not scored points, but that does not mean it is no longer dangerous.

For the commitment, coach Alberto Gamero will have to turn to some players without much experience in the absence of Larry Vásquez, Juan Carlos Pereira and Daniel Cataño.

The celestial strategist has Stiven Vega, who is gradually recovering his level, to replace Vásquez. However, the problem is that they do not have a creative midfielder that is complemented by David Silva, so Millonarios loses ball handling and generation of ideas.

In the 2-2 tie with Medellín at the beginning of the home runs, the lack of Cataño was noted, who on paper acts as a winger, but in reality moves through all sectors associating with Silva.

Gamero turned to Beckhan Castro and Luis Paredes as wingers, who do very well in that role, although they are not complemented by the blue captain.

However, beyond the absences and their relays, what really counts for Millonarios is adding the three points, which would ratify him as the leader of Group F with 10 points.

The other party faces today América Mineiro and Defensa y Justicia. The Argentine team is second with six points and the Brazilians third with four points. A draw in this duel will be highly beneficial for the people of Bogotá in case they win and will allow them to caress the classification.

Peñarol has not had a good participation in the continental tournament, contrary to what happened in the Uruguayan league and his afternoon will be to go soft.

It is to be expected that tonight at the colossus on Calle 57, the Uruguayan cast will go out to entangle the actions of Millionaires and seek to capitalize on any mistake they make.

The first in the eight group stage keys will access the round of 16 non-stop. For the second placed, a round of playoffs awaits them against the third of each zone of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores-2023. The winner of these duels will get a pass to the round of 16.

Liga de Quito, champion of the South American Cup in 2009 and leader of Group A with 7 points, points today to a victory in Rancagua against the Chilean Magallanes, third with 2, whom he thrashed 4-0 in the Ecuadorian capital for the second date .

The three points would leave the table ready for the whites, something that Botafogo (5) will try to spoil when they visit bottom player César Vallejo (1) on Thursday in Trujillo.

Universitario de Perú (7) also walks solidly in Group G and will hold today against Goiás, second with 5 points, a key game in their aspirations to stay alive in the tournament.

The first face to face between both clubs ended with a vibrant 2-2 in Lima for the second date.

Further back is Independiente Santa Fe, who with 4 points will visit Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata (0) today.

The serious problem of the ‘Cardinals’ is their irregularity and not even the change of coach was enough for them to qualify for the local tournament.

To aspire to advance as first in the group, those led by Gerardo Bedoya need to win today in La Plata and hope that their rivals play in their favor.

JUAN PABLO Vargas has had an outstanding campaign behind a Millonarios team that is facing Peñarol today with the aim of collecting the three points.