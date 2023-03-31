Il Mimi submitted a series of finalized questions to the operators of the sector to define the list of eventsi, national and non-national, considered of particular importance for society. The media service providers ensure that these events are broadcast on unencrypted schedules, live or deferred, in whole or in part.

Goal of survey is to acquire the observations of the actively involved stakeholders, whose interest could be directly influenced by the result of the same. Interested parties are called to express their own considerations in relation to the definition, typology and methods of transmission of these events, with the faculty of proposing further events of a sporting, musical, cultural and religious nature, to be included in this list.

Il survey implements the provisions of paragraph 1 of art. 33 of the Consolidated Act of Audiovisual Media Services, (legislative decree 208/2021). The notice, the text of the questionnaire, and all the reference regulatory texts are accessible on the ministry website, television, updates, to this link.

The consultation begins on 30 March and ends on 30 April 2023 for sending contributions. The competent office is the Directorate General for Electronic Communications, Broadcasting and Postal Services. The answers to the questionnaire can be sent via pec, to the address [email protected]