Mina and Cuadrado announce important investments in Colombia

The soccer players Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina announce a great game away from the fields, this time, wearing the shirt of the business team leading an ambitious project that seeks to promote Guatapé as one of the most important tourist and economic development destinations not only from Eastern Antioquia, but from the country.

This initiative begins with the construction of Guatapé Plaza, a commercial complex, whose investment, which reaches 17 million dollars, will create a great impact for the region, not only in terms of visibility and positioning, but also in the generation of resources that contribute to empower the municipality. It is estimated that Guatapé Plaza will increase revenue to the treasury by 25%, without counting the nearly 184 direct jobs and 239 indirect ones that will originate only with the start-up of the first stage.

More than 3,500 m2 of public space will surround this complex, which will invest USD 8,000,000 in its initial stage, 5 million in the second phase and 4 million in the final stretch. Currently, the project in charge of the company COCSA SAS, Construcciones Civiles y Soluciones Ambientales, reports an advance of 26%. It is estimated that Guatapé Plaza will start operations in December 2024.

“Without a doubt, this project will have a great impact on the productive and service sector of this area, which, although it includes 9 municipalities and is positioned as one of the most visited destinations in Colombia, does not have a shopping center or the necessary infrastructure to increase your potential. Today we put on the Guatapé shirt to show the world that this is one of the best games we have yet to play”, assured Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

For Yerry Mina, “Being part of this project allows us to work for the country, invest in our own, value what we have and what we are, while we send a clear message of hope, love and trust in Colombia.”

The shopping complex has been conceived by the players from a perspective of strengthening the architectural heritage of the municipality, in order to make it an international benchmark that highlights the cultural richness of the characteristic plinths.

Foreign investment

But this is not all. With the commitment of those who firmly believe in the immense potential of their country, the soccer stars decided to go beyond waving the flags of a dream, assuming the role of ambassadors in search of foreign investment that allows putting on the world‘s radar, to this magical region. Thus, from their position as businessmen, Cuadrado y Mina will seek to expand their plan, to the development of hotel, gastronomic and real estate projects, which lead to increasing the offer of services in this municipality, which is only 60 minutes from the Rionegro airport. and 75 km from Medellin.

According to Andrei Martínez, representative of the players and investor in the project, “Guatapé is today one of the regions with the greatest potential in the country in terms of tourism, culture and real estate development. Investing in this region is investing in the country, it is attracting foreign investment, it is betting on development and world recognition”.

With about 10 thousand inhabitants, in Guatapé there are no low seasons. In 2019, the municipality reported 950,000 visits and to date it is estimated that, on a single weekday, up to 20,000 tourists can arrive, but if it is a weekend, the figure easily exceeds 50,000 people, which requires a solid and sustainable infrastructure.

This project is just the first link in a chain of initiatives that seek to bet on the future of the country. As is well known, the players in turn lead social projects that, through the Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina Foundations, ensure that the new generations are transformed through integral processes of sports, cultural and spiritual training. Its business purpose seeks to continue impacting not only the lives of young people and children, but also a country that deserves to be recognized.

