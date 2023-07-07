the former goalkeeper of Juventus- breaking latest news hospitalized in intensive care

As communicated by Ajax, Edwin van der Sar was rushed to hospital and admitted to intensive care following a cerebral haemorrhage. He was in Croatia
These are hours of enormous apprehension for Edwin van der Sar, 52 years old and former goalkeeper – among others – of Juventus and Manchester United, as well as of the Dutch national team. As communicated by Ajax, a club of which he held the position of general manager until a few weeks ago, he would have been the victim of a cerebral hemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia. Urgently transported to hospital, was admitted to intensive care, where he is: In stable condition.
July 7, 2023 (change July 7, 2023 | 18:26)
