transfer the accused and prepare an operation to file charges

The transfer of Martín Edwin Guiñez (29) from Buenos Aires to the province of Río Negro was postponed for a few hours, after a second medical examination was requested prior to leaving the police commission that he will be in charge of the operation to bring him back to General Roca, where charges will probably be filed tomorrow for the murder of his father, Raúl “El Chule” Guiñez (61) and his partner Agostina Ríos (25).

As it transpired in the last hours, lThe uniformed men from La Ríonegrina had to wait a few more hours waiting for a police doctor to carry out a second medical study of the young man who was arrested on Monday night in Lomas de Zamora.

While in Roca The arrival of the only suspect in the case is awaited, to whom the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) would charge the crimes of homicide qualified by the link, and femicide; according to the Penal Code, the two crimes are sentenced to life imprisonment.

there are still no certainties because it depends on the arrival time of the police commission that transfers Martín Guiñez to Rocabut according to judicial and police sources consulted by this newspaper, it is probable that the hearing to formulate charges will take place in the morning.

“If it arrives tonight (for today Friday) it is likely that it will take place on Saturday morning,” said a source from the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Río Negro Police confirmed that an operation is being organized because there is fear that some type of conflict may occur among the members of the family of the victims; and some incidents that already occurred after the discovery of the bodies last Friday in the Stefenelli neighborhood are repeated.

Double Crime: all eyes are on Martín

After the discovery of the bodies in the street house Carlos Gardel at 600, last Friday, all lines of investigation pointed to Martín Guiñezwho since 2021 was a fugitive from justice after escaping from a rehabilitation center where he was serving a sentence for an event that occurred in Roca in 2017.

Some witnesses and a “direct relative” assured that the young man was inside the house when the screams and the “pops” of the firearm that ended the lives of the two people were heard.

With these data and when several errands were still being carried out in the house, The police launched themselves in the footsteps of Guiñez who on Friday night “took” a vehicle from the house of an “acquaintance” whom he would have threatened with a grenade that he carried in one of his hands.

When the police had already exhausted the raids stage, Finally, the suspect was arrested in Lomas de Zamora in the middle of a procedure carried out on a “farm” by the mother of a young woman identified as Camila “La Porteña” Zicarelli, who is also detained in the case.

That was the third search point for the police, taking into account that the woman is a native of that area.

Official defender confirmed

in a hearing held this morning, judge Gustavo Quelín finally confirmed that the official defender Juan Pablo Chirinos will continue in his position following the request of the Chief Prosecutor, Andrés Nelli, who had requested his separation on the understanding that he acted directly in the proceedings carried out at the crime scene last week.

The tense situation generated a clash not only between Nelli and Chirinos but also the Judge of Guarantees himself who reproached the defender for not telling the truth regarding the events that occurred in the proceedings carried out in the house on Carlos Gardel street.





