Minagricultura referred to the mobilizations by the rice sector in Aguazul

The Ministry of Agriculture pointed out that for the past five weeks, it has been talking with all the actors in the rice sector and continues to receive delegations from Casanare to avoid losses to rice producers due to surpluses in the coming harvest.

Given the blockades presented in Aguazul, Casanare, calls on producers not to use the roads in fact. This point where the blockade occurs is being used as an alternative route due to the closure of the road to Llano due to the tragedy that occurred in Quetame (Cundinamarca). It is a humanitarian issue.

The Ministry will sit down to talk with large industrialists in the sector, such as Diana rice, to stabilize the purchase prices of rice. This meeting will only take place when the producers lift the blockades in Casanare.

The agriculture portfolio confirms that the first week of August the resolution regulating support for the storage of surplus rice harvests will be issued to avoid economic losses among rice growers.

He reiterates that this will be the last time that such support will be provided for harvest storage. From now on, it should not be necessary if progress is made in the implementation of the Rice Management Plan so that planting is done in the planned areas and in a planned manner.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

