discover the balcony models

At first glance, the balcony may seem like just another space like any other. However, contrary to what many people think, this environment is capable of becoming a true refuge to relax or even a place to gather memories with family and friends on a barbecue day, for example.

In this sense, having a house with a balcony is an excellent opportunity to reserve a space for these moments. Therefore, it is necessary to understand that small details and smart choices can transform your porch in a unique place!

So, if you are ready to make this environment a true private paradise, continue reading and check out a variety of balcony models to be inspired.

What is a balcony?

First, it is necessary to understand what a balcony is, since sometimes doubts arise.

Unlike a balcony, a balcony is an outdoor space extending from a room. That is, it is integrated into the same structure as the house or apartment.

If well used, the porch can increase the useful space of the house.

What are the benefits of having a balcony?

each person can find different uses and benefits to the balcony. This depends on your lifestyle and preferences. Despite this, some advantages tend to be common, such as:

outdoor space

The balcony provides a outdoor space indoorsallowing contact with fresh air and the feeling of being outdoors directly from your home.

privileged vision

A balcony is the perfect place to have a wide view of the surrounding space.

If you live at home, for example, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the external environment. If you live in an apartment, the balcony provides a privileged view of the neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhood.

living area

As previously mentioned, the balcony can become the perfect space for receive visitors and enjoy leisure time with friends and family.

Property valuation

A well-designed and functional porch can bring a lot of value to your property. This is because the space offers great advantages in terms of quality of life and ends up attracting buyers, if you intend to sell the property one day.

balcony models

There are several balcony models, and each of them can be adapted to match different styles and needs. Check out some types below:

House with front porch

besides the extra space for outdoor living and an environment for relaxing moments enjoying the surrounding view, the front porch can also fulfill a role of home entrance protectionas it helps to avoid direct sunlight and protects the residence against rain.

The porch design will vary according to your style and preferences. However, it is common for the environment to have appropriate chairs and tables to the outside area.

The front porch offers a great panoramic view of the outdoor area Gourmet porch

This is one of the most sought after porch models today. This success is especially due to the possibility of making an appropriate place for activities related to cooking and leisure within the home.

The place is perfect for receive guests and enjoy pleasant moments surrounded by lots of delicious food.

The style and functionality of the balcony will depend on the available space and your preferences. However, it is common for the space to have some essential items, such as sink, bench, barbecue, table and chairs.

Remember to equip the gourmet balcony with the necessary tools to create a functional space.

closed veranda

In this model, the balcony is totally closed. This process is usually done with windows or a glass enclosure.

This option is more common in apartments and offers several advantages: in addition to being an extension of the useful space of the place, the closing style allows you to enjoy the balcony throughout the year, regardless of the weather conditions. climate conditions.

This type of balcony is more common in apartments Integrated balcony

This balcony model aims to Fully integrate indoor space with outdoor space of the house or apartment.

Generally, the integrated porch is designed with a wide openingsuch as sliding doors, which allow a fluid connection between environments, creating a sense of continuity and expanding the living area.

The integrated balcony allows for a wide connection between environments

Other balcony designs

The possibilities are many: from cozy and intimate balconies, perfect for enjoying moments of relaxation, to gourmet and inviting balconies. The important thing is that the space has your face and allows you to share incredible moments with family and friends!

Check out some balcony models and get inspired to assemble the space of your dreams in your home.

Your home with a cozy porch

Now that you know the different balcony models, it is easier to choose which one is best for your home. Don’t forget to explore the different decoration possibilities to make your balcony an even more unique space.

