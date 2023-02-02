Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/H1_78eLjaB8

The trials of St. Anthony the Great (251-356 AD), as described

in St. Athanasius’s Life and the medieval Golden

Legendhave been a favorite subject of Western artists since

the Middle Ages. Anthony, a desert monk, was frequently assaulted

by Satan, who when he could not win by normal temptations, sent his

demons in the form of wild beasts, beautiful women, soldiers and

even monks to torment and distract the Desert Father.

Artists have long been fascinated with these episodes, finding

in them an opportunity for the most outlandish feats of

imagination. In this episode, Catholic art historian Elizabeth Lev

traces the development of this artistic subject from the Middle

Ages on, with special attention to the phantasmagorical work of

Hieronymous Bosch. From Bosch we proceed through the intervening

centuries to the modern era, where this theme was taken up again

but perhaps not in the most edifying spirit.

In this podcast (the YouTube version of which includes images of

the paintings), the first 40 minutes or so are spent introducing

the story of St. Anthony and examining some early medieval

depictions as well as later ones which focus heavily on his

traditional attributes. Then we take off with the increasingly

complex depictions of Anthony’s demonic trials, starting with

Bosch, examine various early modern variations, and conclude with

the nightmarish (yet spiritually distinct) visions of Max Ernst and

Salvador Dali.

