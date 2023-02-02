Cholesterol is an enemy that cannot be underestimated, because levels that are too high in the long run compromise the health of the arteries, and represent a serious risk for the heart and brain. Not all cholesterol, however, “comes silver”: the danger is in fact linked to LDL cholesterol, also called “bad” cholesterol; while the “good” one, or HDL, is an ally that helps keep the arteries clean and promotes cardiovascular health.