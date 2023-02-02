Home Health What to eat to keep good cholesterol levels up
Health

What to eat to keep good cholesterol levels up

by admin
What to eat to keep good cholesterol levels up

Cholesterol is an enemy that cannot be underestimated, because levels that are too high in the long run compromise the health of the arteries, and represent a serious risk for the heart and brain. Not all cholesterol, however, “comes silver”: the danger is in fact linked to LDL cholesterol, also called “bad” cholesterol; while the “good” one, or HDL, is an ally that helps keep the arteries clean and promotes cardiovascular health.

See also  Covid vaccine, oncologists: "The fourth dose is not needed for all patients, it is better to evaluate case by case"

You may also like

The effects of the pandemic on learning: almost...

High blood pressure, you risk a heart attack:...

Stories of women who no longer feel sexual...

How many tangerines can I eat in a...

“I am a highly respected doctor”

ssn. The FVM distrusts Regions and Health Trusts....

“I was given 3 years to live”

Covid vaccines, that’s why they are still fundamental

What are the benefits of sage? The answer...

Cases of scarlet fever are rising ‘significantly’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy