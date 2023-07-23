New Volkswagen Id1 2023-2024, still interesting previews on the cheapest city car in the range

Volkswagen ID.1 is positioned as a city car, inheriting the role of the e-up! and offering standard equipment at a low cost. The platform used will also be shared by the Cupra and Skoda brands, allowing for significant advantages in terms of economies of scale. The Volkswagen ID.1 poses a significant challenge for the electric car market, as low-cost solutions are currently limited.

If Volkswagen will be able to offer a list price around 20,000 euros, could greatly stimulate the sector. The production of cars in relatively high volumes for the Cupra and Skoda brands will allow the company to significantly reduce development, design and production costs, while maintaining profitability. We assess the situation:

How the new Volkswagen ID.1 takes shape 2023-2024 Volkswagen ID.1, the city car that attracts not only for its price

How the new Volkswagen ID.1 2023-2024 takes shape

Volkswagen sta per expand its range of electric vehicles with the introduction of an all-electric car dedicated to cities, which will represent the entry-level of the German brand’s ID family.

Volkswagen ID.1 will be produced using the modularity of the MEB platform and will be equipped with new lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology to ensure a competitive price and reduce production costs. The size of the car will be similar to the Polo and will be launched after Volkswagen ID.2, which will be slightly larger and have a crossover style.

Volkswagen ID.1 will probably be built on same platform as the ID.2, known as MEB Entry, and will be equipped with a 38 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. At the moment, information has not yet been provided on the production plant chosen by Volkswagen for the construction of the new ID.1.

As for the name, the company’s CEO, Thomas Schafer, has not ruled out the use of Volkswagen ID.1 or Polo. However, it is important to note that platform details are still pending and may differ from ID.2. It is assumed that the new Volkswagen ID.1 it will have the urban environment as its natural environment, which will reduce the need for high autonomy. At best, the battery could reach a capacity of 38 kWh, as in the ID.2, while still allowing for a range of around 300 km.

Volkswagen ID.1, the city car that attracts not only for the price

Il next model Volkswagen ID.1 it will be an all-electric entry-level city car. From an aesthetic point of view, it will deviate from the ID.Life Concept and will instead take on a design closer to the lines of the Trinity Project, taking inspiration from its older sisters ID.3 e ID.4. This vehicle will inherit the MEB Entry platform on which a car body with dimensions similar to those of the Polo will be built. It will be equipped with a 231 HP front-wheel drive powertrain and a 57 kWh battery, guaranteeing a maximum range of around 400 kilometres.

From the point of view of the cost of raw materials, we expect an improvement for Volkswagen ID.1. After the recent supply crisis and the speculation of some players in the supply chain, there has been a change in trend. This is observed in the lithium and nickel sector, and therefore it seems possible to obtain a margin adjustment. Although the statements released to the press relate to ID.2, the assumptions also apply to ID.1.