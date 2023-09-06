Home » Minhacienda short-term TES auction
News

Minhacienda short-term TES auction

by admin
Minhacienda short-term TES auction

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit today placed in the Colombian public securities market $225,000 million in nominal value in Short-Term Treasury Securities (TCO) for the reference denominated in pesos maturing on September 4, 2024.

Purchase bids were received for $665,000 million in nominal value, equivalent to 4.4 times the amount offered corresponding to $150,000 million.

The cut interest rate was 11,000% for the one-year reference, 5 basis points below the cut of the previous auction.

The lawsuit received activated the over-allotment clauses, which allowed the approval of $225,000 million, in line with the provisions of Resolution 3609 of December 30, 2022 of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

The TCO placement program is part of the Nation’s strategy to contribute to the development of the domestic capital market, incorporating liquid references in the short part of the yield curve.

It may interest you: “Airlines that simply want a financial objective will not be able to enter the country”

Comments

See also  Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday July 26, 2023

You may also like

Fujian Provinces’ Response to Typhoon ‘Hai Anemone’: Relocation,...

KAMCO, Busan Oryun Information Industrial School vocational training...

United States Postal Service Hiring for Holiday Season:...

In Images: Voracious fire consumed several homes in...

Successful LAC team | News.at

The United Nations comments on De Mistura’s visit

Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Crushed to Death...

Electronic clock structure withdrawn

Alsterschwimmhalle fills 50-meter pool – opening in November...

In protest of their situation.. The unemployed doctors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy