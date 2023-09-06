Minhacienda short-term TES auction

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit today placed in the Colombian public securities market $225,000 million in nominal value in Short-Term Treasury Securities (TCO) for the reference denominated in pesos maturing on September 4, 2024.

Purchase bids were received for $665,000 million in nominal value, equivalent to 4.4 times the amount offered corresponding to $150,000 million.

The cut interest rate was 11,000% for the one-year reference, 5 basis points below the cut of the previous auction.

The lawsuit received activated the over-allotment clauses, which allowed the approval of $225,000 million, in line with the provisions of Resolution 3609 of December 30, 2022 of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

The TCO placement program is part of the Nation’s strategy to contribute to the development of the domestic capital market, incorporating liquid references in the short part of the yield curve.

