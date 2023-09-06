Home » DACIA UTMB MONT BLANC | Sportdimontagna.com
What a show the OCC, before the three finals of the UTMB World Series. Stian Angermund and Toni Mccann recorded the roll of honor with true champions’ breakaways, but the fight for the podium gave great emotions.

In Italy, it was the Val d’Aosta Nadir Maguet who inflamed the public on the second descent and gained second place. On the third ascent, however, the recent efforts of the Matterhorn made themselves felt and the Aosta Valley champion was forced to raise the white flag. Francesco Puppi from Como took second place at the end of the last climb and defended his position tooth and nail all the way to the finish line in Chamonix. On the podium with him and the winner Stian Angermund also the Spaniard Antonio Martinez who literally engaged the turbo in the final stages.

In the women’s category, the American Katie Schide and the Chinese Miao Yaoo finished behind McCann

BELOW YOU CAN WATCH THE LIVE RACE….

