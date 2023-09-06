Getting in Shape: The Importance of Professional Guidance and Consistency in Fitness Routines

practice: overcoming challenges in starting and sticking to a fitness routine

Many people have good intentions when it comes to getting in shape and leading a healthier lifestyle. However, as American writer Nora Ephron points out in her book “I do not like my neck: and other reflections on the fact of being a woman,” obstacles often arise that prevent individuals from achieving their fitness goals. One classic comedy film, “When September Comes” (1961), reflects this struggle by portraying a character who only goes to the gym in September.

The phenomenon of sporadic gym attendance seems to be prevalent during the beginning of the school year. It is a time when many individuals feel a renewed motivation to make an effort, gather information, sign up for classes, and invest in fitness services. However, a significant portion of these enthusiastic new gym-goers do not make it past June. This raises the question of why people struggle to maintain a consistent fitness routine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 60% of the world‘s population does not engage in enough physical activity, leading to serious health consequences. Each year, millions of preventable deaths occur due to the lack of exercise. If you find yourself in a sedentary lifestyle, spending four to six hours sitting or lying down (awake) on a regular basis, it is crucial to address this issue and prioritize exercise.

The first step in overcoming the challenges of starting and maintaining a fitness routine is to understand the reasons behind abandonment. One common mistake is choosing unsuitable activities that are not tailored to the individual’s sedentary lifestyle. Starting a training program without proper planning and individualization can lead to exhaustion, soreness, and injury, thus discouraging further participation.

False expectations are another major factor contributing to the abandonment of exercise routines. Many individuals have unrealistic visions of the results they can achieve through training. They may become demoralized when they fail to meet these expectations, leading to frustration and ultimately giving up. Before-and-after photos often misleadingly promise drastic transformations, but it is important to remember that everyone’s journey is unique, and results vary based on individual characteristics and conditions.

The allure of “miracle” methods that promise quick results with minimal effort can be tempting. However, such shortcuts rarely lead to sustainable, long-term outcomes. Achieving fitness goals requires time, patience, and an understanding of the science behind exercise. There are no magic methods with their own names; instead, it is essential to apply proven techniques and gradually work towards desired outcomes.

To navigate these challenges and maximize the chances of success, seeking professional guidance is highly recommended. Just as you would consult a specialist for specific health issues, seeking advice from a personal trainer is crucial when starting an exercise regimen. Instagram or YouTube videos cannot replace the expertise of a professional who can assess your joint health, analyze your medical history, and tailor a training program to your individual circumstances.

The effectiveness of individual personal training in changing attitudes and increasing physical activity has been recognized by studies. Working with a personal trainer provides personalized attention and guidance, ensuring that exercise becomes a sustainable daily habit. When choosing a personal trainer, it is important to consider their qualifications and professional affiliations. A licensed and preferably certified trainer who belongs to a recognized professional association will have the necessary knowledge in physiology, biomechanics, and training methodology to guide and support you safely and effectively.

It is also vital to prioritize your health and safety by ensuring that the personal trainer has the necessary insurance coverage and adheres to legal requirements. Additionally, studying their background, work approach, and sources of information can help evaluate their credibility. The personal trainer should be a supportive companion throughout various life stages, adapting exercise programs to fit your specific needs and circumstances.

Building a network of professionals, such as cardiologists, physiotherapists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, and psychologists, can further enhance your fitness journey. Collaboration and support from a team of experts create a holistic approach to overall health and well-being.

With the right guidance and mindset, anyone can overcome the challenges of starting and sticking to a fitness routine. As Nora Ephron eventually found success in her journey, it is possible to develop a consistent exercise habit that extends beyond the month of September. By understanding the benefits of physical activity and enlisting the help of a qualified fitness professional, individuals can unlock the potential for better health and a happier, more active lifestyle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

