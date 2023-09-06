Motagua Announces Argentine César Vigevani as New Coach

Motagua, one of the top soccer teams in Honduras, has announced the hiring of Argentine César Vigevani as their new coach for the remainder of the 2023 Apertura Tournament and the Central American Cup. Vigevani’s appointment comes after the previous coach, Ninrod Medina, was fired due to poor results at the start of the season.

Cyclone, as Motagua is commonly known, confirmed the news of Vigevani’s arrival after parting ways with Medina. The 47-year-old coach brings a wealth of experience to the team, having previously worked with clubs such as Cienciano in Peru, Bolivar in Bolivia, Binacional in Peru, Cobreloa in Chile, and Mushuc Runa in Ecuador.

In a statement, Motagua announced Vigevani’s appointment, stating, “FC Motagua announces the arrival of the Technical Director of Argentine origin, César Vigevani, 47 years old, trained at Club Atlético River Plate, who will take the reins of the team from this moment on.”

Vigevani has a successful track record as a coach, with notable achievements including winning titles with Bolivar in Bolivian soccer, guiding Cienciano to qualification in the Copa Sudamericana, and achieving promotions in Ecuadorian soccer with Mushuc Runa Sporting Club and Guayaquil City.

The new coach will make his official debut for Motagua in their upcoming match against Olancho FC on matchday 7 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. Coincidentally, this will also mark the debut of Mauro De Giobbi, the new coach of Colts, as both teams face each other.

Motagua fans and players are eager to see the impact Vigevani will have on the team and hope for improved performances as they pursue their goals in the rest of the season and the Central American Cup.

Source: EL HERALDO (Note: This text includes information from the given content along with contextual information.)

