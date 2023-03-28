Gustavo Villatoro, Minister of Security in the government of President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, will participate in an international citizen security forum to be held in Cali.

The activity will take place on April 12, at the Comfandi Cultural Center, and will also have as panelists Jesús Alberto Capella, former Secretary of Security of Mexico; retired General Luis Alberto Moore, former commander of the Cali Police, and lawyer Hernando Morales, candidate for Mayor of Cali.

Who is Villatoro?

Gustavo Villatoro is a Salvadoran politician who has held several important positions in the government of El Salvador.

In March 2021, he was appointed as the new Minister of Justice and Public Security, with the task of intensifying the investigation of homicides and cases of disappearances in the country. He has also been head of Security and has led a search plan for those who have disappeared due to violence.

El Salvador’s success

Regarding specific measures to improve security, the government of Nayib Bukele has implemented the Territorial Control Plan, which includes the security fence in Soyapango with the capture of 1,400 gang members and the deployment of 1,500 police officers and 8,500 soldiers.

In addition, the government has continued to analyze legal reforms to improve security.

The highest homicide rate recorded in El Salvador was in 2015, when up to 103 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants were reported.

Since then, there has been a sustained decrease in the rate of violent deaths in the country, reaching 18 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, as a result of the security policies implemented by the Nayib Bukele government.

Cali

Cut to March 20, 2023, in Cali 207 homicides have been committed, according to a figure revealed by the city’s Security Observatory.

According to the report, 13 women and 194 men have been murdered.

Lawyer Hernando Morales, organizer of the forum, said that the activity will focus on issues that concern citizens, such as: Local security plan and budget, Cali as one of the 50 most insecure cities in the world, the public force deficit , imbalance of security regulatory entities, among others.

registrations

The international security forum will be held on April 12 at 9:00 am at the Comfandi Cultural Center – Nelson Garcés Vernaza Auditorium.

The event has limited space for 220 people, therefore those who want to attend must register here:

Comments