Home News Minister of Transportation is already in Huila
News

Minister of Transportation is already in Huila

by admin
Minister of Transportation is already in Huila

A few minutes ago, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González, arrived in the city of Neiva.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González, arrived a few minutes ago in the city of Neiva to evaluate and find solutions to the effects on the roads in the southern part of the department.

The departmental authorities received the head of the Transportation portfolio to start a day that will last throughout the day.

In the next few hours, the minister will travel to the sector known as Pericongo, on Route 45, to verify the effects on the roads. During his visit, the Minister will talk with the consortium in charge of building the roads to find solutions to the road problems facing the department due to the winter wave and works that are advancing at a slow pace.

The Minister’s visit will focus on resolving the problems reported by the local communities, especially the difficult road situation in Pericongo, where a few days ago there was a landslide that claimed the life of a person and keeps access restricted on Route 45. The situation in Pericongo is one of the main reasons why Minister Reyes visits the region.

See also  Transplants in Sardinia, a quarter more interventions in 2021

You may also like

The average daily flight volume of the summer...

Evangelical Churches in Lower Saxony: respect for Bode’s...

Conducting 102nd free medical camp for deserving people

The Club Campestre de Cali Foundation was awarded...

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with...

In the first T20, West Indies defeated South...

The alliance between Fuerza Ciudadana and Liberales Progresistas...

Arrest after homicide in Bota

US and Canada agree to turn away asylum...

Mayor of Santa Marta presented her accountability for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy