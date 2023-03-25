A few minutes ago, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González, arrived in the city of Neiva.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González, arrived a few minutes ago in the city of Neiva to evaluate and find solutions to the effects on the roads in the southern part of the department.

The departmental authorities received the head of the Transportation portfolio to start a day that will last throughout the day.

In the next few hours, the minister will travel to the sector known as Pericongo, on Route 45, to verify the effects on the roads. During his visit, the Minister will talk with the consortium in charge of building the roads to find solutions to the road problems facing the department due to the winter wave and works that are advancing at a slow pace.

The Minister’s visit will focus on resolving the problems reported by the local communities, especially the difficult road situation in Pericongo, where a few days ago there was a landslide that claimed the life of a person and keeps access restricted on Route 45. The situation in Pericongo is one of the main reasons why Minister Reyes visits the region.