Home News turn off the light in 190 countries against the climate crisis
News

turn off the light in 190 countries against the climate crisis

by admin
turn off the light in 190 countries against the climate crisis
Earth Hour

Earth Hour, an initiative symbolic of the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, will turn off the lights this Saturday for sixty minutes in more than 190 countries.

The gesture of turning off the light is carried out in emblematic buildings, homes, companies and monuments between 8:30 and 9:30 at night, according to the website of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The celebration comes the same week that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new report warning that the window of opportunity to achieve “a livable and sustainable future for all” is rapidly closing. .

More details of Earth Hour

The document recalls that the global temperature of the planet’s surface has warmed since 1970 at a faster rate than in any other 50-year period in the last two millennia and calls, once again, to reduce emissions and consumption.

Earth Hour will not be supported solely by the ecological blackout, since for the second consecutive year the #KMPorElPlaneta initiative has been launched, in which organizations, individuals, sports groups and popular races add up their kilometers in favor of the environment.

So far, according to the WWF website, they have traveled twelve times around the world, with 504,103 kilometers either running, cycling, swimming, walking or skating, to show that, with collective effort, you can win the race against time. to the climate emergency and the destruction of nature.

The Earth Hour movement emerged 17 years ago in Sydney and tonight, like every year, it will reach practically the entire world, although one of the countries that will be missing this year is Russia.

See also  Ukraine, radioactive waste disposal site hit

The Kremlin announced on Friday that it would not turn off its lighting within the framework of the global initiative coordinated by WWF, an organization that has been declared a “foreign agent” in that country.

Buildings such as the Kremlin, Saint Basil’s Cathedral and the Alexander Gardens used to participate in the ecological blackout in Moscow since 2009.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

The average daily flight volume of the summer...

Evangelical Churches in Lower Saxony: respect for Bode’s...

Conducting 102nd free medical camp for deserving people

The Club Campestre de Cali Foundation was awarded...

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with...

In the first T20, West Indies defeated South...

The alliance between Fuerza Ciudadana and Liberales Progresistas...

Arrest after homicide in Bota

US and Canada agree to turn away asylum...

Mayor of Santa Marta presented her accountability for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy