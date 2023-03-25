Earth Hour, an initiative symbolic of the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, will turn off the lights this Saturday for sixty minutes in more than 190 countries.

The gesture of turning off the light is carried out in emblematic buildings, homes, companies and monuments between 8:30 and 9:30 at night, according to the website of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The celebration comes the same week that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new report warning that the window of opportunity to achieve “a livable and sustainable future for all” is rapidly closing. .

More details of Earth Hour

The document recalls that the global temperature of the planet’s surface has warmed since 1970 at a faster rate than in any other 50-year period in the last two millennia and calls, once again, to reduce emissions and consumption.

Earth Hour will not be supported solely by the ecological blackout, since for the second consecutive year the #KMPorElPlaneta initiative has been launched, in which organizations, individuals, sports groups and popular races add up their kilometers in favor of the environment.

So far, according to the WWF website, they have traveled twelve times around the world, with 504,103 kilometers either running, cycling, swimming, walking or skating, to show that, with collective effort, you can win the race against time. to the climate emergency and the destruction of nature.

The Earth Hour movement emerged 17 years ago in Sydney and tonight, like every year, it will reach practically the entire world, although one of the countries that will be missing this year is Russia.

The Kremlin announced on Friday that it would not turn off its lighting within the framework of the global initiative coordinated by WWF, an organization that has been declared a “foreign agent” in that country.

Buildings such as the Kremlin, Saint Basil’s Cathedral and the Alexander Gardens used to participate in the ecological blackout in Moscow since 2009.

