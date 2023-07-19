Ministry assures that the emails of Vice Minister Henry Valencia are false

In an endless chain of forwarding they became this Wednesday of the fake photos of emails who were supposedly from Vice Minister of Labor, Henry Valencia.

Everything happened on the social network Twitter. Thousands of people shared the photos that began to circulate with alleged confessions of Henry Valencia in emails dated February 2023.

In those photos, which are really montages, it was made sure that Henry Valencia He spoke of an alleged romance with a junior and irregular charges.

After the photos went viral, the Ministry of Labor ruled on those alleged emailsapparently filtered.

The Ministry of Labor rejected the fake news that circulate in social networks.

“This State portfolio energetically rejects lies and misinformation towards citizens, and invites you to stay informed through our official channels,” says part of the statement.

It was announced that they will initiate legal actions in order to condemn these malicious acts that seek to damage the image of officials and the Ministry of Laborsays the pronouncement.

In the false emails, they made sure that Valencia was complaining about the salary, which he described as “miserable” and accepted that there was corruption.

In addition, in these false documents, it was made clear that Valencia apologized for “cachuelos” to the minister Patricio Donoso and for having supposedly received money.

In the fake email news, supposedly Valencia He also apologized for the “mistress” Damaris that he has in the ministry, whom he asks not to run into in case of layoffs.

There were informative pages on digital platforms that gave the news as true.

Also journalists from Quito they echoed, but later rectified after the pronouncement of the Ministry of Labor.

