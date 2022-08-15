Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China urges Japan to earnestly learn the lessons of history and completely cut itself off from militarism

On August 15, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hosted a regular press conference. A reporter asked, today is August 15th, the day Japan was defeated, and it is also a special day in China-Japan relations. Today, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered incense money to the Yasukuni Shrine. In the past two days, some cabinet members have also visited the shrine. Yasukuni Shrine, what is China‘s comment on that?

In this regard, Wang Wenbin said that the Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol for Japanese militarism to launch a war of aggression. It enshrines Class-A war criminals of World War II. The negative movements of Japanese dignitaries involved in the Yasukuni Shrine once again reflect Japan’s wrong attitude towards historical issues. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side through diplomatic channels and expressed its solemn position.

Today marks the 77th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and unconditional surrender. 77 years ago, the Chinese people, together with the people of the world, defeated the Japanese militarist aggressors and fascism, and achieved a great victory of justice over evil, light over darkness, and progress over reaction. This great victory will always be engraved in the justice of the Chinese nation and mankind. in the annals of business.

Facing history squarely and introspecting deeply are necessary prerequisites for Japan to restore and develop normal relations with its Asian neighbors after the war. For some time, some Japanese politicians have frequently distorted and beautified the history of aggression in various ways, and blatantly violated important legal documents such as the Cairo Declaration, which clearly stipulated the return of Taiwan to China. serious provocation. All those who love peace and advocate justice will not agree, and those who reverse the course of history will surely go astray again. Only by sticking to the path of peaceful development can Japan find its correct position.

China urges Japan to earnestly learn the lessons of history, completely cut itself off from militarism, and avoid further breaking its trust in its Asian neighbors and the international community.