Ministry of Foreign Affairs “Flight 11 flight 29-30 arrives at Guam… 3,400 Korean tourists sequentially return home” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Scheduled to arrive in Korea from the night with the national flag… 2500 transported today

[인천공항=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Byeong-hyeok = Guam International Airport, which was closed in the aftermath of Typhoon ‘Mawar’, will resume operations at 3:00 pm. As a result, some 3,400 Korean tourists who were isolated in the region were able to return home. Korean Air, Jin Air, Jeju Air, and T’way, which operate Incheon-Guam routes, will send passenger planes to Guam in an emergency. Considering that the flight usually takes five hours, Korean tourists are scheduled to arrive in Korea from the night of the 29th. On the 29th, information on passenger flights departing for Guam is displayed on the departure information board in Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport. 2023.05.29. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ji-eun = Guam Airport, which was closed due to the influence of super typhoon ‘Mawar’, will resume operations from the 29th. About 3,400 Korean tourists who were stranded are scheduled to return sequentially from this night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “There are a total of 11 flights departing from Korea for Guam on the 29th, and it is estimated that they are capable of transporting about 2,500 people.”

Starting with the Jin Air flight that departed from Incheon International Airport at around 10 am on the same day, domestic airliners are heading to Guam one after another. Tourists are expected to enter the country as early as 8:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispatched a rapid response team consisting of four Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff to Guam this morning, and plans to send two more members, including Jeong Kang, head of the rapid response team, overseas safety management planning officer, in the afternoon.

See also  Conte makes a wall on citizenship income and justice: "We will not let them be canceled"

They are in charge of supporting Korean nationals’ departure procedures, responding to emergency patients, and negotiating with the host country at the departure hall of Guam International Airport.

As Typhoon Mawar hit Guam earlier, the international airport was closed from the evening of the 22nd, stranding about 3,400 Korean tourists.

Authorities have set up three temporary shelters in Guam to accommodate Korean tourists. In addition, since the 28th, a local temporary clinic has been operating with the cooperation of a Korean doctor.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

