Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Transport Collaborate to Strengthen Summer Road Traffic Safety Management

Beijing – In response to the tragic “7.17” accident on the Lianhuo Expressway in Gansu province, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport have joined forces to address the risks and hidden dangers in road transportation safety during the peak summer travel season. The two ministries have recently issued a notice to various localities, urging them to take effective measures in order to prevent major traffic accidents and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

The notice, titled “Effectively Strengthening the Safety Management of Road Transportation in the Summer Vacation”, calls on local public security and transportation departments to tackle the issue of major accident hazards while addressing road safety facilities and traffic order management. The departments have emphasized the importance of source supervision, road surface control, hidden danger management, and public awareness initiatives. Additionally, they have called for stricter inspections of passenger and freight transport companies to prevent overloading, illegal modification, and other violations. Any enterprises found to be non-compliant will face strict penalties in accordance with the law.

Expressway management units have also been urged to implement weighing inspections at the entrances of expressways, with the aim of preventing over-limit and overloaded vehicles from entering. Furthermore, special attention should be given to road sections prone to water accumulation, landslides, and other natural disasters during the summer season. These areas should be promptly addressed and provided with necessary warning facilities.

The “7.17” accident on the Lianhuo Expressway was caused by a heavy-duty semi-trailer truck that was seriously overloaded. The brakes of the truck failed on a long downhill section, leading to the loss of control and subsequent collisions with other vehicles. The driver and the actual owner of the truck have been taken into custody, along with those responsible for the illegal modification, loading, and weighing of the truck. Investigations are ongoing to determine the management responsibilities of relevant departments and personnel.

The Ministry of Public Security has reminded both passenger and freight companies as well as drivers to uphold their safety responsibilities. Companies are advised to conduct regular safety inspections on vehicles, implement GPS tracking systems, and provide driver safety education. Drivers, on the other hand, are urged to prioritize prevention measures, improve their driving skills, and enhance their emergency response capabilities. Particularly, drivers should refrain from overloading and over speeding. When encountering challenging terrains such as waterfronts, cliffs, sharp curves, and steep slopes, it is crucial to exercise caution and slow down. Additionally, drivers should be aware of the importance of using the engine to control speed and taking breaks in safe locations to prevent brake failures.

With the joint efforts of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport, it is hoped that road traffic safety will be significantly improved during the summer vacation period.

