Home News Ministry of Transport: The expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province is unimpeded
News

Ministry of Transport: The expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province is unimpeded

by admin
Ministry of Transport: The expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province is unimpeded

Ministry of Transport: The expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province is unimpeded

Beijing News

2022-09-11 13:54

Enter
first point of view
read more

According to CCTV news, according to the Ministry of Transport, as of noon today (11th), the expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan has been unblocked; among the ordinary national and provincial trunk lines, only the S217 Tianwan River Bridge to the asbestos boundary remains. About 7.2 kilometers are still rushing to clear, and other lines have been unblocked; among the 40 lines of rural roads that have been blocked, 33 lines have been cleared, and the latest one is the section of Shuangping Village, Xinmin Township, Ya’an City. At present, there are 7 remaining roads, and a total of 46.7 kilometers of rural roads are still being cleared. (Headquarters CCTV reporter Tang Ying and Zheng Liankai)

Edited by Chen Yanting

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

See also  Return the Tari bulletins to Udine and pay by Monday

You may also like

Beijing: Strengthening campus epidemic prevention management

Alpini in Ivrea, all the videos of the...

Ilary Totti – the Republic

On the second day of the Mid-Autumn Festival...

Bills: from the price cap to the installments,...

The CCP trumpets the US Open attack on...

Air strike: dozens of flights canceled tomorrow in...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 12,317 new...

Interview with Totti, Muccino against Bernardini de Pace:...

Fire at the Bibione amusement park, a caravan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy