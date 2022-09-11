Ministry of Transport: The expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province is unimpeded

Beijing News

2022-09-11 13:54

According to CCTV news, according to the Ministry of Transport, as of noon today (11th), the expressway in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan has been unblocked; among the ordinary national and provincial trunk lines, only the S217 Tianwan River Bridge to the asbestos boundary remains. About 7.2 kilometers are still rushing to clear, and other lines have been unblocked; among the 40 lines of rural roads that have been blocked, 33 lines have been cleared, and the latest one is the section of Shuangping Village, Xinmin Township, Ya’an City. At present, there are 7 remaining roads, and a total of 46.7 kilometers of rural roads are still being cleared. (Headquarters CCTV reporter Tang Ying and Zheng Liankai)

Edited by Chen Yanting