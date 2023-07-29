Ministry of Water Resources Implements Flood Defense Measures in Multiple Provinces

The Ministry of Water Resources has issued an important flood report, stating that several areas in China are currently under a level III or level IV emergency response to flood defenses. These areas include Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Fujian, and Guangdong at level III, and Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Hubei at level IV.

To address these potential risks, the Ministry of Water Resources has deployed 16 working groups to assist and guide local governments in typhoon and rain defense work. These groups are operating in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Guangdong, Chongqing, Sichuan, and the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project.

The Ministry of Water Resources has been closely monitoring Typhoon No. 5 “Dusuri” and the development of rain, water, and flood conditions. They have arranged for the deployment of typhoon heavy rainfall and flood defense work. “One Province, One Order” has been issued to 13 provinces and municipalities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, and Henan, reminding them to be well-prepared in preventing and responding to storms and floods.

Weather forecasts predict heavy to very heavy rains in several regions from 8:00 a.m. on July 29th to 8:00 a.m. on July 30th. The affected areas include most of North China, central Huanghuai, central Jianghuai, northern Jiangxi, eastern northern Fujian, southern Zhejiang, and eastern Liaoning. Additionally, some parts of western Hebei and eastern Shanxi may experience heavy to very heavy rains.

As a result, significant flooding is expected in multiple river systems, including the upper reaches of the Minjiang River, Qiantang River, Oujiang River, Xinjiang River, Raohe River, Anhui River, Huaihe River, Yishu River, Dawen River, Zhangwei River, Fuyang River, Hutuo River, and Daqing River. Small and medium-sized rivers in the rainstorm area may also face floods exceeding warning level.

The Ministry of Water Resources will closely monitor the evolution of Typhoon “Dusuri” and the heavy rainfall process. They will strengthen forecasting and early warning systems, conduct rolling consultations and judgments, and dispatch water projects to intercept and store floods. Furthermore, additional working groups will be dispatched as needed to guide localities in monitoring and forecasting, water project scheduling, reservoir safety flood control, small and medium-sized river floods, and mountain torrent disaster prevention.

It is essential for everyone to prioritize flood control and safety during this period. The Ministry of Water Resources is taking necessary measures to ensure the well-being of affected areas. This news article has been sourced from the Xinhua News Agency.

