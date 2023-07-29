Thunderstorms in the Dolomites, landslide on 4 cars at Passo Gardena – News

A landslide hit four cars, fortunately empty at the moment of detachment, at Passo Gardena, in South Tyrol. Violent storms hit in the evening, especially in the area of ​​the Dolomites. The detachment of the masses of mud and stones occurred on the Val Badia side of the pass, towards Corvara. Firefighters are clearing the area. The situation in Colfosco is similar. In Valdaora, the Rio Furcia is overflowed with probable isolation of the hamlet of Sorafurcia. At the moment, no injuries have been reported. The Valdaora fire brigade and carabinieri are on site.

