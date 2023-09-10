Minnesota Meat Processing Company Fined $300,000 for Employing Child Workers in Dangerous Conditions

Minnesota Meat Processing Company Fined $300,000 for Employing Underage Workers in Dangerous Conditions

MADELIA, Minnesota — Tony Downs Food Company, a meat processing company based in Mankato, Minnesota, has agreed to pay $300,000 in penalties following an investigation that revealed the employment of children as young as 13 in hazardous working conditions. These conditions included operating meat grinders, working at night, and working longer shifts than allowed by law.

In addition to the fines, the company has also agreed to comply with child labor regulations and hire a compliance specialist, as part of a consent order with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

The investigation was initiated after the Minnesota Department of Labor received a complaint about working conditions at the Tony Downs plant in Madelia. The complaint stated that underage employees, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, were involved in operating meat grinders, ovens, and forklifts during night shifts. These workers were also exposed to dangerous environments where products are deep-frozen with carbon monoxide and ammonia. It was reported that some of these young employees even suffered injuries.

“This case highlights the importance of preventing child labor violations,” commented department Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach. “All employers should train their employees to help recognize potential child labor violations and take steps to ensure they are not employing minors in violation of state and federal laws.”

The investigation revealed that Tony Downs employed at least eight minors aged 14 to 17 at the Madelia plant. Additionally, three other employees were identified to have been hired before turning 18, according to the department.

As a result of the investigation, Tony Downs has agreed to implement measures to prevent future child labor violations. However, the company has insisted that it does not admit to committing any violations, according to the agreement with the Department of Labor.

The company’s compliance will be monitored by the department, who will conduct regular inspections and review employee files to ensure adherence to child labor regulations.

This development comes in the wake of recent cases of child labor exploitation being reported across the country. Federal agents have recently arrested two men accused of exploiting minors in separate cases.

The Tony Downs case serves as a reminder for companies to ensure compliance with child labor laws and to prioritize the safety and well-being of all employees, particularly minors who are particularly vulnerable in the workplace.

