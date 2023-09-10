Marileidy Paulino Promoted to Second Lieutenant in the Dominican Republic Air Force

Marileidy Paulino, the current world champion in the 400 meter dash in athletics, has been promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD). The promotion was made by order of President Luis Abinader through the Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa.

Paulino was received by Aviation Technical Major General Carlos Ramón Febrillet Rodríguez, the General Commander of the FARD, and was accompanied by Vice Minister of Defense for Naval and Coastal Affairs, Ramón Gustavo Balances Hernández. The Vice Minister attended the event on behalf of the Minister of Defense.

During the ceremony, Marileidy was awarded the Pan American Flight Medal in recognition of her outstanding performance as a member of the FARD and as an international representative of the nation.

Several notable figures were present at the meeting, including Mencia Ortíz de Febrillet, the president of the Association of Officers’ Wives (AEOFARD), Franklin de la Mota Núñez, Vice Minister of Sports and High Performance, and Ambassador Espensel Fragoso Furcal, the Director of the National Border Council. The officers who make up the FARD Coordinating Staff were also in attendance.

Febrillet Rodríguez praised Paulino for her dedication and commitment to her sporting career, emphasizing that these values are equally important in the FARD, where they work tirelessly to protect and serve the nation. In response, Paulino expressed her gratitude for the recognition from the Military High Command and emphasized the importance of working together to strengthen the values that lead to success in both personal and professional life.

The promotion of Marileidy Paulino to Second Lieutenant in the FARD highlights her achievements not only in athletics but also in her service to the nation. Her dedication and commitment serve as an inspiration for others, demonstrating the importance of hard work and values in achieving success.

