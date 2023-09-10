Avianca Announces Four New Seasonal Routes and Expansion into Central American Markets

Avianca Announces New Seasonal Routes for Winter 2024

Avianca, the renowned airline, has recently announced the addition of four seasonal routes and a new destination for the upcoming winter season. These routes are scheduled to operate from the second week of December until the end of January 2024, catering to Central American markets such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Last week, Avianca reported a significant increase in their operations in Central America, particularly in El Salvador, where they plan to base five Airbus A320 aircraft.

Among the notable announcements is the launch of a new route from San Salvador to Oakland, California. This route will be operational from December 13, 2023, until January 29, 2024. The flights will be operated by Airbus A320ceo/neo aircraft, offering a total of 10,080 seats throughout the two months of operation.

The schedule for Avianca flights between San Salvador and Oakland is as follows:

– AV flight 556: San Salvador (SAL) 17:45 – 21:50 Oakland (OAK), operational on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

– AV flight 557: Oakland (OAK) 23:00 – 06:30 (+1) San Salvador (SAL), operational on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Craig Simon, Acting Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland, expressed his delight in welcoming Avianca to Oakland. He emphasized the airline’s rich history of service for over a century and discussed the new opportunities created for family connections and easier travel for business and leisure purposes.

Avianca will face competition on the San Salvador – Oakland route from Volaris El Salvador, which operates four weekly flights using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Additionally, Avianca will introduce new seasonal destinations in Central America during the winter season. These include routes connecting Guatemala (GUA) with Chicago/O’Hare (ORD), San Pedro Sula (SAP) in Honduras with San Jose (SJO) in Costa Rica, and New York (JFK) in the United States.

The schedule for these new routes is as follows:

– San Jose – Guatemala – Chicago/O’Hare: December 13, 2023, to January 13, 2024, with Airbus A320ceo.

– San Pedro Sula – San Jose – New York: December 10, 2023, to January 29, 2024, with Airbus A320neo.

Avianca has also announced the return of two popular summer destinations, Orlando and Las Vegas in the United States. Madrid, Spain, will extend its operations until January 2024 due to high demand.

The schedule for the return of these three Avianca destinations from San Salvador is as follows:

– Las Vegas (LAS), USA: December 12, 2023, to January 30, 2024, operated on Airbus A320neo.

– Madrid (MAD), Spain: until January 13, 2024, operated on Wamos Air Airbus A330-200.

– Orlando (MCO), USA: December 11, 2023, to January 31, 2024, operated on Airbus A320neo.

Avianca’s expansion of routes and destinations aims to meet the growing demand for travel during the winter season. Passengers can enjoy enhanced connectivity to various Central American and international cities, facilitating smoother journeys for both business and leisure travelers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

