Home » Minor involved in illegal weapons possession case
News

Minor involved in illegal weapons possession case

by admin
Minor involved in illegal weapons possession case

Minor arrested for illegally carrying a weapon in Tungurahua.

The Police were able to apprehend two people, apparently involved in the crime of illegal possession of firearms in Tungurahua.

One of those involved in the case is a minor. The entity reported six confiscated objects as evidence.

These things are: a car reported stolen, a firearm, three telephones and a communication radio.

On the other hand, the Police reported the release of two people who were kidnapped in The rivers.

The operations deployed by the security entity reached the site of Baldamira, Quevedowhere the two kidnapping victims were found.

The Telegraph reports that a person, apparently involved in the crime, was arrested and a firearm, a cell phone and a car were also seized.

See also  Four arrested in Rumiñahui for alleged extortion

You may also like

The US Supreme Court gives a victory to...

He used a diary to count down the...

Staff at Belgian Lidl stores will stop work...

The cart drivers of Popayán go down in...

Lift your head!See China in 2023-Xinhuanet

After a robbery in Losenstein: Four 17-year-olds spend...

Thieves left him the turkey during an assault...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

ESE Salud Yopal ruled on the case of...

Solve worries and protect “temperature” – Various localities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy