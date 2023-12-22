Minor involved in illegal weapons possession case

Minor arrested for illegally carrying a weapon in Tungurahua.

The Police were able to apprehend two people, apparently involved in the crime of illegal possession of firearms in Tungurahua.

One of those involved in the case is a minor. The entity reported six confiscated objects as evidence.

These things are: a car reported stolen, a firearm, three telephones and a communication radio.

#Tungurahua || We arrested two citizens (including a minor), allegedly involved in the crime of illegal possession and carrying of a firearm. Indications:

-1 vehicle reported stolen

-1 firearm

-3 mobile terminals

-1 communication radio… pic.twitter.com/3ZZ2RX45TU — Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) December 22, 2023

On the other hand, the Police reported the release of two people who were kidnapped in The rivers.

The operations deployed by the security entity reached the site of Baldamira, Quevedowhere the two kidnapping victims were found.

The Telegraph reports that a person, apparently involved in the crime, was arrested and a firearm, a cell phone and a car were also seized.

WE RELEASE 2 VICTIMS OF KIDNAPPING IN THE RIVERS Through investigative work we raided a property in the Baldramina Alta sector, #Quevedowhere 2 kidnapping victims were found and we apprehended a subject allegedly involved in the crime. Indications:

-1 firearm… pic.twitter.com/Nh9LEz1TSJ — Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) December 22, 2023

