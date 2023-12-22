The US Supreme Court gives a victory to Trump and will not urgently decide on his immunity | International

Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Decision on Donald Trump’s Immunity Plea

Special prosecutor Jack Smith has pleaded with Supreme Court justices to quickly decide whether Donald Trump enjoys immunity for his attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election result and for his role in the events that led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, the high court refused to do so, as Trump’s lawyers wanted.

Smith’s request to skip the appeals court step and go directly to the Supreme Court was an unusual move in order to meet the deadline for the trial against Trump in Washington. This decision is seen as a victory for the tycoon’s defense, as it will likely delay the trial scheduled for March 4.

The case will end up in the Supreme Court eventually, though not immediately. Trump had unsuccessfully defended his “absolute immunity” before the federal judge investigating his case in Washington, who refused to file the case. This has prompted the former president’s lawyers to take their cause to the Supreme Court.

Trump is facing a series of legal battles, including a trial for commercial falsehoods in payments and another for retaining classified material in his possession after his departure from the White House. The Supreme Court’s decision has not slowed down his fundraising efforts, as his campaign sent out an email asking for money after the announcement.

The high court’s refusal to fast-track the decision on Trump’s immunity plea is likely to cause a delay in the trial, which could have had political implications given the timing of the court case amid Trump’s potential run for president in 2024.