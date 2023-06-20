Moby Wonder engines black out for Olbia, ship stopped in Genoa – Sardinia

The 700 passengers will leave today

They should have disembarked in the Isola Bianca port of Olbia this morning from Genoa, instead about 700 passengers who were headed to the island and were on board the Moby Wonder, the company’s ship owned by the Onorato family, are still in the Ligurian port . Two hours after departure, yesterday evening at 21.30, from Genoa, around 23.15, the ship suffered a blackout and it was necessary to tow it with a tugboat of the company which docked the ship around 4.40. Only the emergency lights remained on on board and the entire ship was left without water in the cabins and toilets.

The crew managed to reset the generals to power the vessel and restart main engine services at approximately 5.15am this morning. As a precaution, the vessel was returned to port.

The passengers will leave for Sardinia today either on board the Moby Wonder itself or on another ship of the group. The company let it be known that “all passengers were informed and assisted and there were no critical issues on board”.

The breakdown occurred two days after the christening of the new flagship of the Moby company, the Fantasy, the largest passenger ferry in the world which on the night of Saturday 17 June had officially made its first connection with the port of Livorno, and for which a party was organized in the Olbia port. In fact, the Moby Fantasy represents for Onorato’s company a symbol of the company’s relaunch.

