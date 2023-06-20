Home » Moby Wonder engines black out for Olbia, ship stopped in Genoa – Sardinia
News

Moby Wonder engines black out for Olbia, ship stopped in Genoa – Sardinia

by admin
Moby Wonder engines black out for Olbia, ship stopped in Genoa – Sardinia

The 700 passengers will leave today

They should have disembarked in the Isola Bianca port of Olbia this morning from Genoa, instead about 700 passengers who were headed to the island and were on board the Moby Wonder, the company’s ship owned by the Onorato family, are still in the Ligurian port . Two hours after departure, yesterday evening at 21.30, from Genoa, around 23.15, the ship suffered a blackout and it was necessary to tow it with a tugboat of the company which docked the ship around 4.40. Only the emergency lights remained on on board and the entire ship was left without water in the cabins and toilets.
The crew managed to reset the generals to power the vessel and restart main engine services at approximately 5.15am this morning. As a precaution, the vessel was returned to port.
The passengers will leave for Sardinia today either on board the Moby Wonder itself or on another ship of the group. The company let it be known that “all passengers were informed and assisted and there were no critical issues on board”.
The breakdown occurred two days after the christening of the new flagship of the Moby company, the Fantasy, the largest passenger ferry in the world which on the night of Saturday 17 June had officially made its first connection with the port of Livorno, and for which a party was organized in the Olbia port. In fact, the Moby Fantasy represents for Onorato’s company a symbol of the company’s relaunch.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  [News talks]Wang Weiluo: Three Gorges Dam Four Life Gate Hidden Risks | Pros and Cons | Safety

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

You may also like

Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles...

Heating law: heat planning in Hamburg should be...

A meeting in Mexico highlights the pioneering role...

Director of the Non-Conventional Energies Fund

Sports stars give athletes their voices – DW...

Do not be surprised by anything of the...

Beware of respiratory diseases, they are fashionable at...

China Plans New Training Facility in Cuba, Could...

Volkswagen in the mediocrity: the blemish of mediocrity

4th grade promotion in 1 year of appointment…...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy