What does it mean to monitor a digital transformation project? What are the most suitable actions and tools to carry it out? Which methodology to follow?

To answer these questions, Agid has organised, in collaboration with Formez PA, an in-depth webinar which will be held on Wednesday 19 April, from 10 to 11.30.

The webinar will illustrate the general principles of monitoring as an innovation tool and will tell about the methodology followed for monitoring the “Italia Login – the citizen’s house” project, funded under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020. Furthermore, an in-depth study will be made on the monitoring of the Three-Year Plan for information technology in the Public Administration.

The aim is to provide an overview of monitoring and evaluation actions, two useful tools for gathering information to guide and support the decisions of managers and decision makers and thus improve the quality of the project.

You can sign up through the dedicated page on the PA Events website until 9 am on Wednesday 19 April.